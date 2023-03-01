Italian Architect Presents Sustainable Trends in Design Showcase in Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – Italian architect Mario Cucinella presented his design philosophy at the “Imagine a Sustainable World” exhibition, which opened at the Nur Alem Museum of Future Energy in Astana on Feb. 24. The exhibition was initiated by the Italian Embassy in Kazakhstan with the support of the Italian Trade Agency and QazExpoCongress company.

Cucinella is one of the founders of the sustainable approaches in architecture and design in Italy. His project traces the sustainability timeline and sees architecture as an approach to addressing climate change and learning from the past.

“Today, we inaugurated the exhibition created by architect Mario Cucinella and curator Dario Curatolo that tells us that a sustainable world is possible. It’s not just the talk of politicians. Both architects reaffirm that sustainability means taking care of the other ones. They show us that rethinking design and architecture from urban space to product state scale in a sustainable, human-centered way is possible… Peace is the precondition to grant humankind the future of freedom, progress, and prosperity. Sustainability is the only possible path to расе towards that goal,” said Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti.

The exhibition is held as part of the 2023 edition of Italian Design Day that kicks off on March 9. The idea of the exhibition is built in line with the Rome Expo 2030 project’s theme of innovation and sustainability.

“Our aim is to build a better world. That’s what the architects do,” Cucinella said at the opening ceremony. “The exhibition sends a positive message: we can make a better world, we can make better buildings, and focus on one fundamental thing – we design buildings for people to make the life of people better.”

Cucinella added that architects should pay more attention to the environment and the idea of friendship with nature. Sustainability is not about numbers, kilowatts, or CO2 emissions. It is about beauty. “I consider myself deeply Italian by combining technology with beauty. That’s what we did for many centuries,” he said.

Cucinella hopes his philosophy will inspire architects worldwide to consider incorporating sustainability in their work.

The exhibition will run through June 10.