Egypt and Turkmenistan Launch Flights to Kazakhstan

By Staff Report in International on 13 March 2023

ASTANA – Egypt’s Air Cairo airline is launching two direct flights a week (on Monday and Friday) between Astana and Sharm El Sheikh, and twice a week between Almaty and Sharm El Sheikh (Tuesday and Saturday) from March 13 and 14, respectively, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service. The flights will be conducted by the A-90 aircraft.

Photo credit: inbusiness.kz.

The Almaty-Ashgabat passenger flights will resume from March 26. They will be operated by Turkmenistan Airlines twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays using the Boeing-737 aircraft.

The resumption of flights will contribute to developing trade, economic, business, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the countries. 


