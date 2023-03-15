EBRD to Assist East Kazakhstan Region in Upgrading Street Lighting

ASTANA — The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend 4.1 billion tenge ($8.9 million) to the East Kazakhstan Region for 10 years to improve street lighting in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, the EBRD’s press service reported on March 10.

The project under the Green City Action Plan (GCAP) envisages the installation of 6,000 energy-efficient LED street lights along 150 city streets. Thanks to the GCAP, since 2017 over 22,000 spotlights have been replaced, more than 400 electric cabinets installed, and nearly 340 kilometers of electric cables laid in the city.

The EBRD is delivering the project as part of its Green Cities program in Kazakhstan, aimed at building a better and more sustainable future for cities and their residents. The EBRD has invested approximately 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in the country through 304 projects.