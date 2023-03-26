Dimash Kudaibergen Releases New Song “Together”

ASTANA – Kazakh famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen released a new song, “Together,” on March 22, calling it a message of love and hope for the current challenging times on his Instagram page.

Kudaibergen first performed the song written by his brother Mansur Kudaibergen at a concert in Almaty. He also shared that the soon-to-be-released music video for the song will feature his sister Raushan.

“Music brings the whole world together into one family, and when we are Together with music, we have faith in a better future and love towards life. When we are Together, music really can change the world,” he wrote.

Dimash’s followers commented on the post, expressing their excitement and gratitude for the music he makes to change the world.

“Your wonderful songs have given us a light of hope,” wrote one of his followers.