Central Asian Countries and India Reiterate Importance of International Efforts to Support Afghanistan

ASTANA – Central Asian countries and India adopted a joint statement on the importance of coordinating international efforts to foster peace and stability in Afghanistan at a March 7 meeting in New Delhi, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The first meeting of a joint working group on Afghanistan is part of Central Asia – India Dialogue. The participants exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan, discussing the political, humanitarian, and security issues. They also highlighted a shared commitment to cooperation.

The agenda also included efforts to prevent drug trafficking, counter the threat of terrorism, and provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Talgat Kaliyev, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador-at-Large, who led the delegation, outlined the country’s practical contribution to international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan to ensure regional security.

Representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) joined the meeting online.