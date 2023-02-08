Turkistan to Host First Central Asian Inter-Parliamentary Forum on Feb. 9-10

ASTANA – Turkistan, a historic city in the south of Kazakhstan, is set to host the first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian countries on Feb. 9-10, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The forum will host the representatives of Central Asia parliaments to discuss the issues of strengthening comprehensive strategic cooperation among the states of the region and the role of parliaments in this process.

The event will be held as part of the implementation of the agreements reached at the fourth consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia in July 2022 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting participants, including chairpersons and senior members of parliaments from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, are expected to adopt the Turkistan Declaration.