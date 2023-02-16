Turkic States United in Helping Earthquake-Struck Türkiye

ASTANA – Kazakhstan sent more than $3.6 million to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) official relief account, the Turkish Embassy in Astana wrote on its official Facebook page on Feb. 15.

“Today [Feb. 15], the AFAD relief fund’s account received $216,000 from Kazakhstan. The total sum of donations exceeded $3.6 million,” reads the embassy’s post.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), where Kazakhstan is a member, and the organization’s observer states, will continue sending search and rescue teams and humanitarian and financial relief to the fraternal nation of Türkiye, said OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev during his meeting with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay in Ankara on Feb. 15, the OTS press service reported.

“Thank you! The Turkic world support is vital for the Turkish nation to overcome these difficult days,” said Oktay.

The Turkish Anadolu agency reported on Feb. 15 that the OTS nations sent 1,703 search and rescue officers, who pulled 75 earthquake survivors and supplied tons of humanitarian aid and millions of dollars in financial assistance.

The Kazakh government delivered a $1 million financial emergency response, sent 101 rescues and doctors, 160 tons of humanitarian support, and 28 generators.

In addition to financial aid, Azerbaijan sent 14,380 first aid items, 82,480 warm clothes, and 611,709 medications and provided a humanitarian hospital to assist the survivors and the workers. The country’s 747 rescue and medical workers freed 54 people from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Kyrgyzstan’s rescue and medical team of 188 people and six search dogs pulled out five survivors.

Uzbekistan’s search and rescue team, which included 171 rescuers, seismologists, physicians, and ten search dogs, rescued nine earthquake survivors. The state also delivered 160 tons of humanitarian supplies and established a field hospital in Hatay.

Hatay is where most of Hungary’s (OTS observer state) 167 rescuers and 29 dogs work. Through official and voluntary donation initiatives, the country regularly sends assistance packages.

The OTS observer state, Turkmenistan, provided ten medical workers and two planes with humanitarian aid, medications, and warm clothes.