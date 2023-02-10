Trans-Caspian Transport Route Sees Double Growth of Traffic Volume in 2022

ASTANA – The volume of freight traffic in Kazakhstan along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) increased by 2.5 times and reached 1.5 million tons in 2022, according to the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railways company press service.

The TITR international association met on Feb. 8 in Almaty to address the cargo flows through the TITR, the development of container traffic, and the results of the association’s work in 2022.

The export of Kazakhstan’s goods increased by 6.5 times compared to 2021 and reached 891,000 tons. Some 33,600 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) containers were transported in 2022, 33 percent more than in 2021.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the route in 2023, run a regular shuttle train on a fixed schedule and create a single transit product.