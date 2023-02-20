Team Kazakhstan Wins Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament

ASTANA – A team of young hockey players from Kazakhstan participated in the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament for the first time in history and became champions in the BB category (ages 11-12), the tournament’s official Instagram account reported.

The team won the final 4-2 against the Haute-Beauce Lynx team from Canada.

Team Kazakhstan competed in the 63rd edition of what is one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments, which brought together the best teams from 28 countries. The training of the Kazakh hockey players took place in Almaty. Team coach Sergey Shavernev noted the goal was to show the best result and bring the attention of scout coaches to the talented young athletes.

The Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament, held annually in Quebec City since 1960 for players under the age of 12, is a minor ice hockey tournament (amateur ice hockey played at or below the junior age level).