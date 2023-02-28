More Than 200 Voter Services Call Centers Now Operate Nationwide in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Since the beginning of the election campaign, 230 call centers have received more than 17,000 requests on voter verification and registration as of Feb. 27, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Aset Turysov said the ministry organized call centers for voter services in cooperation with local executive bodies at the CEC meeting on Feb 27.

“In Almaty and the Kostanai Region, the call centers can be contacted via the number 1315, and in other regions via the number 109. Also, voters can check themselves in the electoral list by individual identification number through the sailau.astana_bot Telegram bot and the portal gov.kz,” Turysov said.

The users of Kcell, Beeline and Tele2 mobile operators will receive a push notification about the polling stations by March 6.

Nearly 12 million Kazakh citizens are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections to the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and the maslikhats, local representative bodies, which will take place on March 19.