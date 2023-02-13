Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to Resume Almaty-Chengdu Flights

ASTANA – The Air Astana national carrier will resume Almaty-Chengdu flights starting on Feb. 15, reported the company’s press service.

The flights will be operated on Wednesdays from Almaty to Chengdu and Thursdays from Chengdu to Almaty.

Air Astana will also resume flights along the Astana-Beijing route starting from March 18 of this year.

The national air carrier also plans to increase the number of Almaty-Beijing flights from one to four per week starting from March 2 to daily flights during the summer.

The airline resumed flights to Beijing on Nov. 22 last year after suspending flights with China in March 2020 due to the pandemic. From 2002 to 2020, more than 1.1 million passengers were transported in this direction.

On Jan. 8, China lifted strict COVID travel rules, removing quarantine requirements for inbound travelers.

“All China-bound travelers will need to take a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 within 48 hours before boarding and can only travel to China when your test result is negative or after it turns from positive to negative,” according to the country’s embassy.