Kazakhstan to Convert Regional Presidential Residences for Children’s Needs

ASTANA – The presidential residences in the cities of Aktobe, Atyrau, Aktau, Kostanai and Taraz will be converted to better serve the needs of Kazakhstan’s children on the directives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the press service of the cities and regional administrations.

The residences, which were primarily used for official purposes on the large territories that are often left tenantless in five regions, will now be used to help children, with local akimats (administrations) deciding how to use the residences, whether as kindergartens, health centers, or other children’s facilities.

The presidential residence in the Atyrau Region, which was used as a reception hall for official guests, will be converted into a children’s health and recreation center.

Zhambyl Region Deputy Governor Yerkin Uisimbayev announced plans to convert the residence in the region’s center Taraz into a year-round health camp for children.

Three other cities have yet to decide how to repurpose the former presidential facilities.

In the Kostanai Region, a working group will draw up a list of options for the governor on the residence’s further use within a month.

Similar work has begun in Aktau, with public activists welcoming this initiative.

“I think the decision on behalf of the Kazakh President to hand over the residence to children should be praised. With this, the President shows the society there is nothing more important than the future of our kids. And this is just the beginning. I would like the residence to open educational, developing, and enlightening classes for children to learn,” said Uais Yersainuly, a member of the National Qurultai (Congress) from Aktau.