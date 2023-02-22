Kazakhstan Takes Part in African Union Summit in Ethiopia as Observer State

ASTANA – Kazakh Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Barlybai Sadykov participated in the annual 36th African Union summit in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Feb. 18-19, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The summit agenda included discussions on security, terrorism, unconstitutional coups, food security, United Nations Security Council reforms, AU response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, and climate change, among other issues.

Kazakhstan has been an observer state in the AU since 2013. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the AU.

During the summit, the UN announced the allocation of $250 million to Africa, while the World Bank said it would provide $50 billion for financial development assistance to African countries in 2023.

More than 40 heads of state and government and other high-ranking officials, including President of the European Council Charles Michel attended the summit.

Sadykov also participated in the 42nd session of the AU Executive Council on Feb. 15-16, which gathered African foreign ministers. He also held bilateral meetings with members of delegations of AU member states.