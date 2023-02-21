Kazakhstan Grants Citizenship to More Than 22,000 People in 2022

By Staff Report in Nation on 21 February 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan granted citizenship to more than 22,000 people last year, reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Feb. 20.

Photo credit: Yvision.

Of them, 17,676 applicants were kandas, a term referring to ethnic Kazakhs returning to Kazakhstan. Some 1,287 people from Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia used a simplified registration procedure, and 1,777 acquired the Kazakh citizenship according to the Convention on the Nationality of Married Women.

At least 20,000 people became citizens of Kazakhstan through a simplified procedure. 

Every year, around 20,000 people apply for Kazakhstan’s citizenship, with over one million people receiving it in the past 30 years.


