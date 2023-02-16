Kazakhstan, France to Intensify Ties in Culture and Sports

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and France will intensify their collaboration in culture, tourism and sports, said Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov in a Facebook post on Feb. 14, following his meeting with French Ambassador to Kazakhstan Didier Canesse the same day.

Among the subjects covered by the minister and the ambassador was the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In anticipation of the global sporting event, Almaty will host the international children’s race on March 14.

According to Oralov’s post, ambassador Canesse expressed his willingness to help organize various events related to the main sporting event. Among them are performances in judo and karate in Almaty, an event with paralympic athletes, and a breakdance tournament, which was included in the schedule of the Olympic Games in Paris, noted Oralov.

The two officials also spoke about organizing the Days of Kazakh Culture in France in 2025-2026, which were agreed on during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris last November.

“We discussed the possibility of hosting a Kazakh art show in the Louvre, as well as a concert in Paris with the participation of our artists. I believe this will be a valuable experience for artists,” wrote Oralov.

Ambassador Canesse, according to the minister, said the French film industry is very interested in Kazakhstan.

“Film schools in France, for example, are willing to create a program for our students to study and practice with them. While French film distributors are eager to work directly with our movie theaters,” wrote Oralov.