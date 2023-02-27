Kazakh Startup 1Fit Announces Launch in UK

ASTANA – The 1Fit mobile application for unlimited fitness membership, founded by a Kazakh developer, announced its launch in the United Kingdom (UK) on its LinkedIn page on Feb. 20. London residents will be able to try it out as early as this month.

The application provides the opportunity to organize and pay for all activities in gyms, studios, and various classes selected by users with no hidden fees, lines, and other issues they might face using similar services.

At the moment, 1Fit has quickly risen to a position of market leadership in three of Central Asia’s largest countries Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

In 2022, the company made US$12 million in revenue, showing a 151 percent year-on-year growth. The average fitness membership cost increased from $200 to $324, said 1Fit CEO Murat Alikhanov in January. According to him, users have attended 1.6 million workouts over the last year.

“We do not set any limits for our users. They can choose whatever gyms they want and go there as much as they desire,” added Alikhanov.

1Fit is one of Kazakhstan’s top 30 mobile apps, with co-founder and CEO Murat Alikhanov included in the Forbes Kazakhstan’s 30 Under 30 list.