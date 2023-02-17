Kazakh Labor Ministry to Implement Employment Plan in Regions

ASTANA – Nearly 950,000 people will be employed in 2023 as part of the regional employment road map, said Kazakh Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duissenova at a Feb. 16 government meeting that focused on measures to ensure employment, reported the ministry’s press service.

“In 2023, 947,800 people will be employed as part of regional maps. Of them, 70,200 people will be employed as part of the ongoing national projects, 161,000 people – for subsidized jobs, 341,800 people – as part of the President’s 100 jobs for 10,000 people initiative, 320,400 people – for vacancies provided by employers, and the remaining 54,300 people as part of regional development programs,” Duissenova said.

She added the country had provided jobs for 97,900 people since the beginning of the year. Kazakhstan plans to employ 3.3 million people by 2029, including 2.3 million young people.

Duissenova also talked about the progress of work to introduce preferential microloans at 2.5 percent per annum to support youth entrepreneurs. The program, which has 29 billion tenge (US$65 million) to issue loans to 5,800 people, is expected to start in March.