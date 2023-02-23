Kazakh Government, People Stand in Solidarity with Türkiye After Deadly Earthquake, Says Turkish Ambassador

ASTANA – Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici commended Kazakhstan’s assistance to Türkiye, highlighting the support of Kazakh citizens following the deadly earthquake.

“President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying he is ready to provide all possible assistance. The second day after the disaster, the first search and rescue team departed for Türkiye, and another 60 people arrived two days later,” said Ekici an interview with the Anadolu Agency.

Kazakhstan allocated $1 million in financial aid, with companies and residents raising over $4.1 million in donations for the quake victims.

The Kazakh government provided an additional 55 tons of humanitarian assistance, including mobile toilets, tents, blankets, and warm clothes. The country’s citizens and various funds continue to collect aid packages.

“More than 100 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent to the disaster zone. Astana provided around 12 tons. Up to 15 tons will soon be sent to Türkiye,” the ambassador said.

Ekici noted that after the devastating earthquake, many Kazakh citizens, both government officials and ordinary residents, visited the Turkish Embassy in Astana.

He said President Tokayev, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi left entries in the condolence book of the Turkish diplomatic mission in the Kazakh capital.

Ekici said the reaction of ordinary Kazakh citizens particularly moved him.

“A little girl brought us her piggy bank, and a man said he wanted to give us his and his wife’s wedding rings. There were many emotional moments. The support and solidarity of Kazakhstan deeply touched us,” Ekici said.