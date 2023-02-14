Kazakh FM Visits Portugal to Boost Business Ties and Political Dialogue

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Portugal agreed to intensify cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. This was announced at a Feb. 13 meeting between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Portugal’s Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho in Lisbon, reported the MFA press service in the Kazakh capital.

The officials reviewed the current conditions and potential for expanding cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The sides also agreed to diversify bilateral trade, transit, and transportation routes and facilitate a visa regime for Kazakh citizens. They emphasized the need to establish an Intergovernmental Commission and a Business Council to stimulate political and business dialogue.

“Portugal considers Kazakhstan an important and reliable partner in the strategically promising region of Central Asia. We are ready to strengthen multifaceted cooperation and contribute to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation,” Cravinho said.

The ministers touched base on various international issues, including the development of strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. The parties emphasized the need for productive engagement in international and regional organizations, as evidenced by mutual support for initiatives and similar positions on major geopolitical issues.

Foreign ministers also agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the IT industry, green energy, tourism, and education.

While in Lisbon, the Kazakh delegation met with Taguspark Management Board Chairman Eduardo Baptista Correia and executives from Altice, ISQ, PHC Software, Jaba Recordati, TechnoEdif, Bandora, and Shift Consulting, who work in IT, software, business certification, and pharmaceuticals.

The companies expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s dynamic development of the financial technology ecosystem. The sides agreed to establish cooperation with the Astana Hub and the Astana International Financial Center.

Cravinho accepted Tileuberdi’s invitation to pay a return visit to Kazakhstan and said he would visit in the second half of this year together with business representatives from Portugal.