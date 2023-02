ASTANA – Kazakh breakdancer Amir Zakirov won the Breaking for Gold World Series 2023 in Japan’s Kitakyushu, reported the tournament’s press service on Feb. 25.

In the fight for gold, the Kazakh break-dancer overpowered opponents from the United States and Japan.

The competition brought together 180 strongest break-dancers, including 99 boys and 81 girls, from 48 countries.