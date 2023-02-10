Fun Activities for Upcoming Winter Weekend and Beyond in Astana

ASTANA – The second week of February is coming to an end. If you have not yet decided on your plans for this weekend, check out this list of activities planned in the Kazakh capital from The Astana Times. This week we will also provide you with tips on how to entertain yourselves in the days following the weekend.

The two-act ballet “The Snow Queen” on Feb. 11.

“The Snow Queen” is a beautiful fairy tale for people of all ages by the great Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen about true friendship, devotion, tender love and the victory of a good human heart over evil.

The performance of professional artists revives images familiar from childhood in modern dance movements held together by the theater’s symphony orchestra under the direction of maestro Arman Urazgaliev. Contemporary choreography tells the story of the Snow Queen and the brave Gerd, by the end of which the audience is convinced that the real strength is kept in the loving heart.

Address: Astana Ballet, 9, Uly Dala Street. Tickets are available here.

Opening of the exhibition “Milestone” on Feb. 11.

The “Milestone” exhibition of Kazakh contemporary artist Saule Suleimenova will take place at the Pygmalion art gallery. Saule Suleimenova is the winner of the Jiger, Shabyt, and Tengri Umay Awards. Suleimenova’s works are included in such important private and public collections as the Sharjah Art Foundation, the collection of Alain Servais, the Eurasian Cultural Alliance, and the Museum of Art named after Abilkhan Kasteev. The artist works in various mediums – from painting and graphics to art in public spaces.

The opening day will feature a lecture on Decolonial Art and Its Voices by the curator of the exhibition and independent art consultant Vladislav Sludsky.

The exhibition will last until March 30 and entry is free.

Address: Tallan Gallery, 16, Dostyk Street.

Garage Fest: Valentine’s Day Market on Feb. 11-12.

The two days long Garage Fest fair dedicated to Valentine’s Day will be held at the Green Mall shopping center. The fair program includes local shops with unusual goods, music from DJs and a lottery.

One can find clothes, jewelry, decorations, sweets, candles, and valentines cards at the fair. The funds raised at the lottery will be sent to animal shelters.

Address: Green Mall, 17 P, Syganak Street. More information is available here.

The concert of Dos-Mukasan band on Feb. 11.

Dos-Mukasan, Kazakhstan’s legendary ensemble, is going on its long-awaited tour of Kazakhstan to mark their 55th anniversary. A great show with light effects and all the hits and songs that have rarely been played during concerts await the fans.

The Kazakh vocal-instrumental rock and pop music group was created by students of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute in 1967 in Almaty. They became innovators of their time, virtuosos, and talented musicians who have contributed to the creation of a new round of development of Kazakh musical art.

Address: Concert Hall of the Philharmonic Hall of the city of Astana, 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Asian Indoor Athletics Championship on Feb. 10-12.

From Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, Astana will host Asian Indoor Athletics Championship at the Qazaqstan athletics complex.

The competition is one of the most important athletics events of the Asian Athletics Association’s 2023 calendar. More than 500 athletes from over 31 countries will take part in the large-scale event. The Asian Championship will be held for the first time on the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Address: Qazaqstan Track and Field Arena, 59, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

The Fires of Anatolia show on Feb. 14.

The world-famous show of the Turkish Fires of Anatolia dance ensemble will take place in the Qazaqstan Сentral Concert Hall. The concept behind the dance group is a combination of traditional Anatolian dance with modern dance and ballet. The show was watched by over 45 million viewers in 106 countries.

Address: Qazaqstan Central Concert Hall, 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available on sxodim.com.

Burkasyn-2023 winter festival competition in 10 sports on Feb. 19

Everyone is allowed to participate in the competition, so long as they are in good health. When registering, it is necessary to present an identity document. Winners of each age group will be awarded diplomas, medals and valuable prizes.

The competition will be across skiing, weight lifting, arm wrestling, lap wrestling, ice hockey, tug of war, snowballs, autosport, motorsport and winter football.

Address: the Yessil River embankment, near the amphitheater.