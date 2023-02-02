680 Ancient Artifacts of Major Cultural Value Enrich Kazakh National Museum Collections

ASTANA – The Kazakh National Museum received over 680 artifacts of great cultural worth and around 80 other valuable exhibits, the Jibek Joly TV channel reported on Jan. 31.

The National Museum received, as a donation, unique mammoth fossils, ancient household items and tools, clothing, and jewelry found by Kazakh archaeologists during archaeological excavations in Kazakhstan and the Tamdyn and Uchkuduk districts of the Navoi region in Uzbekistan last year.

“Archaeologists collected a large number of cultural remains. The museum also received ethnographic exhibits and ancient relics of the Kazakhs living in this territory and will exhibit these findings soon,” said Ardabi Mauletuly, spokesperson of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage at the National Museum.