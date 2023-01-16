Tokayev Takes Part in Opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week Summit 2023

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week (ADSW) Summit 2023, reported Akorda press service.

As part of the summit, Tokayev presented the Zayed Sustainability Prize to the Fundacion Bios Terrae – ICAM Ubate school from Colombia in the Global High Schools nomination.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognizing excellence in sustainability, named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first President of the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by politicians, including President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Angola João Lourenço, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and President of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) Samih Shukri, as well as leaders in the fields of renewable energy, technological development and innovation, investors and entrepreneurs.

ADSW 2023 is a global initiative promoted by the UAE to support international efforts in the sustainable development process.

The Abu Dhabi Summit is the first international forum this year to focus on a wide range of urgent issues, including food and water security, energy access, industrial decarbonization, health and climate adaptation.

ADSW 2023 will host the first-ever Green Hydrogen Summit to advance conversations between industry and governments to address real-world needs and key barriers to hydrogen deployment.