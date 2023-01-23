President Tokayev Congratulates Kazakh Student Team on Eleven Medals at World Winter Universiade

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the Kazakh student team on winning 11 medals at the 31st World Winter Universiade in Lake Placid (USA) on Jan. 23, reported the Akorda press service.

“Your victories have become a true gift to all of your supporters. You displayed great ability, talent, and determination to win in these sports. You confirmed the supporters’ wishes by winning medals of all merits amid fierce competition. This is the indisputable merit of our athletes’ coaches,” said Tokayev.

According to the President, the country creates all necessary conditions for the development of children’s sports. The national team’s outstanding success at the Universiade, highlighted by Tokayev, will inspire thousands of young people.

Kazakhstan’s team won 11 medals, including three gold, four silver, and four bronze.

Biathletes Vadim Kurales, Bekentay Turlubekov, and flying skier Danil Vasiliev won the gold medal.

Biathlete Alexander Mukhin, flying skiers Danil Vasilyev and Sergey Tkachenko in the team competition, Yana Khan, Malika Yermek, Alina Azhgalieva, Alisher Abulkatimov, Adil Galiakhmetov, and Yerkebulan Shamukhanov from the short track team in the mixed relay and Sanjar Zhanisov, Anton Khvan, Alisher Abulkamitov, Adil Galiakhmetov, Yerkebulan Shamukhanov, and Valery Klimenko from the men’s short track team won silver medals.

Biathlete Alexander Mukhin, skier Ksenia Shalygina, and the women’s cross-country skiing team of Aisha Rakisheva, Nadezhda Stepashkina, and Ksenia Shalygina earned bronze. The men’s ice hockey team won the last bronze medal with an 8:1 victory over the Japanese team.