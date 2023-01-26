KazMunayGas, Eni to Build Hybrid Power Plant in Mangystau Region

ASTANA – The KazMunayGas (KMG) National Company and Eni, an Italian multinational energy company, agreed to build a hybrid power plant in the Mangystau Region, as Chairman of KMG Management Board Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with the delegation led by Eni’s Natural Resource Upstream Director Luca Vignati on Jan. 25 in Astana, reported the company’s press service.

“The productive work between two companies resulted in this project, which will serve to implement the strategic task of the President to develop green projects. This plant will boost the region’s energy security, attract more investments and employ people,” Mirzagaliyev said.

The construction of a new plant based on renewable energy sources (wind and solar) and gas with a capacity of 120 megawatts will be completed by 2025. The estimated cost is around $300 million.

Power generation and supplies to specified facilities, particularly, Ozenmunaygas and the Kazakh gas processing plant, will eliminate the risk of emergency shutdowns due to frequent power outages.