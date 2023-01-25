Kazakhstan to Promote Domestic Entrepreneurs on International Markets

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Export Acceleration 2023 program, which brings domestic producers to the international trade market, commenced its implementation on Jan. 23, reported the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry’s press service.

The Ministry and Qaztrade Trade Policy Development Center selected 110 Kazakhstan companies, of which 70 will receive free assistance in developing new sales markets through the Alibaba international trading platform. Alibaba’s status as a special supplier gives entrepreneurs access to a global audience, increasing the recognition of their goods abroad.

According to Qaztrade Kazakh Deputy Director General Asel Egemberdieva, the selected companies will be divided into newcomer and active exporter groups. Beginners will receive step-by-step instructions and recommendations to launch export trading. In contrast, the experienced ones will analyze their business and find the most profitable sales markets, and also be provided with business partners meetings.

The acceleration program expects to conduct trade and economic missions in 10 countries and demonstrate the Kazakh export potential at international exhibitions.