Kazakhstan to Boost Nuclear Energy Cooperation with French EDF

ASTANA – Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and Électricité de France (EDF) Senior Vice President Vakis Ramany agreed to continue negotiations on nuclear power cooperation on Jan. 26 in Astana, the Kazakh Energy Ministry’s press center reported.

The parties discussed enhancing cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology, addressing the French proposal to use the EPR-1200 reactor for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant.

Kazakhstan will select a potential supplier of technological solutions from four foreign companies: the China National Nuclear Corporation, Russian State Corporation Rosatom, French EDF, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Company.

The EDF is France’s largest energy-generating company and the world’s largest operator of nuclear power plants. In 2021, the Ulba-TVS plant was launched in Ust-Kamenogorsk to produce finished nuclear fuel for Chinese nuclear power reactors using French Framatome technology.

Last year, during his official visit to France, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with EDF Director General Luc Remont to discuss the introduction of advanced technologies in nuclear energy to Kazakhstan.