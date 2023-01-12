Kazakhstan to Appoint Trade Advisers to Work With UAE, China, Türkiye, India, Iran

ASTANA – Kazakhstan may appoint trade advisers with the United Arab Emirates, China, Türkiye, India, and Iran, said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on Jan. 11 as he chaired the meeting of the Trade and Integration Ministry board to discuss the work ahead in 2022 and outline plans for this year, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

According to Smailov, the additional export potential to the five countries mentioned above exceeds $4 billion.

The meeting participants addressed the advancement of domestic and foreign trade, industrial cooperation and logistics, digitalization, the promotion of non-commodity exports, and the creation of the National Commodity Distribution System. According to Smailov, the latter would improve the pricing analysis efficiency and the balance of goods in the country.

Kazakhstan should maintain a positive trend of foreign trade turnover and domestic trade, ensuring price stability for socially significant food products, Smailov said, proposing the improvement of trading venues, introducing modern formats, and constructing new functional vegetable stores.

“The country needs to raise standards in this area, which, in turn, will positively affect price containment and increase the income of conscientious entrepreneurs,” said Smailov.