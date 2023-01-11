Kazakh Economy Grows 3.1 Percent Over 2022

ASTANA – The economy of Kazakhstan grew 3.1 percent over 2022, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Jan. 11. The results of the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan for 2022 were reviewed at a government meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

The real sector, in particular agriculture, and construction, contributed to the economic growth the most, rising to 3.2 percent. The manufacturing industry grew by 3.4 percent, agriculture by 9 percent, and construction by 9.4 percent. Up to 15.4 million square meters of housing were commissioned this year.

The service sector grew by 2.5 percent, which included a five percent growth in trade, a four percent increase in transportation, and an eight percent increase in communications.

Investments in fixed assets in real terms also grew by 7.8 percent.

The regions of Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhetisu, Kostanai, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, and Shymkent recorded growth in all major economic sectors.