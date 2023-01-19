Kazakh Capital to Host Expert Meeting on Central Asia 2030

ASTANA – The Central Asia 2030: Visions of the Future expert meeting will take place in Astana on Jan. 20, reported the press service of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS).

The agenda of the conference organized by KazISS and the Kazakh Foreign Ministry include the development of Central Asian countries’ cooperation in trade and economy, transport and energy, human capital development, and the prospects for cooperation in the field of cultural and humanitarian work.

Kazakh state body representatives, heads of institutes for strategic studies from the Central Asian countries, and top experts are expected to attend the event.

KazISS was established thirty years ago, on June 16, 1993. Its main areas of research are socio-political processes in Kazakhstan, strategic aspects of foreign policy and international relations, socio-economic processes in Kazakhstan and the world, sociological research and information-analytical, and editorial-publishing activities.