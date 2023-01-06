Five Unique Experiences to Try in Astana This Weekend

ASTANA – The past week may have seemed tedious and simply too long for the residents of Kazakhstan after having four days off from work, however, the upcoming weekend will be highlighted with another holiday – Orthodox Christmas Day – which is celebrated through the night of Jan. 6 to Jan. 7. If you are on the lookout for things to do in the capital, The Astana Times strongly recommends you to check out our list!

An international exhibition titled “From Munch to Bosch”. The most mysterious pictures of the world at the Has Sanat art gallery

Since Jan. 4, capital residents and guests have had the opportunity to learn more about the creativity of the Italian Leonardo da Vinci, Dutch Hieronymus Bosch, Norwegian Edvard Munch, Belgian René Magritte and Russian Mikhail Vrubel among other famous artists through painting reproductions made in the giclée fine art printing technique.

Giclée is a high-quality digital image reproduction on canvas, which many world museums use to demonstrate masterpieces that have not survived to our day or are in restoration.

The exhibition will last until Feb. 28. Tickets and registration for excursions are available on this website.

The art gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Address: 14, Dinmukhamed Konayev Street

Master class on drawing interior paintings on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m., Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.

ConceptArt creative laboratory offers everyone a chance to use acrylic paints and texture paste while drawing paintings that will perfectly complement and decorate the interior of your home. The finished piece can also be a great gift for your family members and friends.

The three-hour master class costs 14,000 tenge (US$30). All materials, including aprons and gloves, will be provided.

For more information and registration, contact +7 771 451 1467.

“Christmas chimes” concert on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

The theater’s chamber hall is expected to host a concert that will please its audience with the sounds of sacred music, world classics and foreign and Kazakh composers’ compositions.

Venue: Astana Opera House, 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street.

Tickets are available on Astana Opera House’s website.

A match between the Astana basketball club and the Zenit basketball club on Jan. 7 at 3 p.m.

The upcoming game will be a serious challenge for the capital team despite the fact that Zenit now occupies only the third position in the tournament brackets.

Venue: Saryarka national cycle track, 45A Kabanbai Batyr Avenue.

Tickets are available on club’s website.

“Ridiculous Money” play on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

The “Ridiculous Money” comedy is based on a play written by English playwright Ray Cooney, whose plays have been translated into more than 40 languages and are recognized as classics of contemporary English drama.

The play tells the story of what happened to an English clerk on his birthday. He accidentally took a briefcase full of money and decided to escape from the town and hide. However, his plan failed due to a hilarious chain of events.

Venue: Young Spectator’s Musical Theater, 47B, Zhakyp Omarov Street.

Tickets are available on the sxodim.com and ticketon.kz websites.