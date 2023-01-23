Fifth International Digital Forum to Take Place Next Week in Almaty

ASTANA – Almaty will host the fifth International Digital forum, “Digital Almaty: a digital partnership in a new reality,” on Feb. 2-3, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

The forum’s program consists of 20-panel sessions with nearly 150 speakers – representatives of the international and Kazakhstani IT community – in attendance. Over 15,000 people from 30 countries will be expected to participate at the forum.

The discussions will focus on the accelerated transition of industries from automation to digitalization, prospects for digital mining, areas of application of robotization, and development of the IT industry in the Eurasian region.

The heads of governments of member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will participate in the plenary meeting of the Digital Almaty forum. It will be dedicated to the development of sustainable digital infrastructure and new technologies in telecommunications.

The forum will also present technology parks, international vendors, and venture funds exhibitions, while the exhibition areas – Industry 4.0. and Innovation Center – will demonstrate innovations and the best IT developments in the industry.

A Startup Alley will also be organized, presenting 100 new projects, including an exhibition of projects in FinTech, Smart City, EDtech, Blockchain, Big Data, and so on.

The forum will host a technological marathon – the ASTANA HUB BATTLE – a competition to determine the finest IT startup. The prize for the winner of the battle stands at $18,000.