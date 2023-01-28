Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Announces Best Education Programs

ASTANA – The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) and the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry announced the list of the 2022 Best Higher Education Programs in Kazakhstan on Jan. 25, reported the Chamber’s press center.

The independent ranking, designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education, evaluates universities on 19 criteria, the most important of which are the career potential of graduates, median salary, educational program accreditation, quality of teachers, and relevance of programs.

Astana Medical University has proven to be the best in medicine programs, with 98 percent of students finding work after graduation. Almaty International IT University is the most desirable place to study IT, with 82 percent of graduates working immediately after graduation. Gumilyov Eurasian National University trains the strongest architects, with 88 percent of graduates finding employment in the first year of graduation.

“This rating will certainly be helpful for university applicants and their parents, especially in choosing a university and a future career,” said Gulzat Kobenova, the Science and Higher Education Quality Assurance Committee Chairperson.

After graduation, the overall employment rate for university graduates grew to roughly 80 percent. Additionally, Kazakh employers are highly satisfied with the quality of educational programs. On average, students spend nearly six months looking for work.

According to Atameken, Managing Director of the Human Capital Department Azamat Beisenbenov, the ranking assessed whether graduates receive workplace pension contributions the year after graduation. The researchers concluded that over 65 percent, or nearly 40 thousand people do.

Almaty graduates earn the highest salary among their peers during the first year of work – around $400. Shymkent students, in contrast, often earn a $270 monthly salary in their first year. In addition, Kazakh’s top-paid sphere this year is medicine, with agriculture being the least well-paid.