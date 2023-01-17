Abu Dhabi Ports Group to Develop Maritime Cooperation With Kazakhstan

By Staff Report in Business on 17 January 2023

ASTANA – Abu Dhabi Ports Group plans to invest in Kazakhstan’s maritime sector. This was announced during a meeting with the company as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the UAE on Jan.16, the Akorda press service reported.

AD Ports Group Managing Director, CEO Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi and President Tokayev. Photo credit: Akorda press service.

The President welcomed the signing of an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and KazMunaiGas National Company on a strategic partnership.

Tokayev noted that the country intends to become a full-fledged transport hub in Central Asia and in the Caspian Sea region. Kazakhstan is working on the diversification of transport corridors, paying particular attention to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group aims at establishing a mutually beneficial partnership and providing various maritime services and solutions in the Caspian Sea and Central Asian region. The organization specializes in building ports, economic zones, and the development of logistics and digital businesses for their international partners.


