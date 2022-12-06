Renewable Energy Facilities Produce 21% More Power This Year

By Staff Report in Nation on 6 December 2022

ASTANA – As of October 1 this year, Kazakhstan’s renewable energy sources (RES) facilities generated 2,325 megawatts, 21 percent more than in 2021, Energyprom analytical website reported on Dec. 2.

Photo credit: The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Kazakhstan

Solar power plants made up almost half the installed power capacity: 49.4 percent or 1,150 megawatts (+11.3 percent in a year).

Wind power plants generated 894 megawatts, small hydropower plants produced 280 megawatts, and 1.5 megawatts came from bioelectric power plants.

RES generated more than 3.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the January-September period.

Some 4.6 percent of the country’s electricity comes from renewable energy facilities.


