Renewable Energy Facilities Produce 21% More Power This Year

ASTANA – As of October 1 this year, Kazakhstan’s renewable energy sources (RES) facilities generated 2,325 megawatts, 21 percent more than in 2021, Energyprom analytical website reported on Dec. 2.

Solar power plants made up almost half the installed power capacity: 49.4 percent or 1,150 megawatts (+11.3 percent in a year).

Wind power plants generated 894 megawatts, small hydropower plants produced 280 megawatts, and 1.5 megawatts came from bioelectric power plants.

RES generated more than 3.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the January-September period.

Some 4.6 percent of the country’s electricity comes from renewable energy facilities.