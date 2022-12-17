Medical and Wellness Hotel to Open in Akmola Region Next Year

ASTANA – Wyndham Residence Aqkol Club, the country’s first hotel providing service in preventive and anti-aging medicine, will open its doors in the second half of 2023 near the town of Akkol located 110 kilometers away from Astana, according to QZ Property company.

During the project’s presentation last week, the company’s executive director Elmira Kablanbayeva noted that the QZ Property firm decided to support and develop one of the fastest growing segments of the hotel industry – wellness lifestyle real estate.

“Wellness concept implies a healthy lifestyle based on physical and mental well-being. It is a balance of the main components that affect health: nutrition, physical activity, environment, mental well-being and therapy,” said Kablanbayeva.

It was reported that a resort is expected to become a good alternative to the Burabai resort zone.

According to Andrey Podgurskiy, who acts as deputy head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Tourism of the Akmola Region, approximately one million tourists visit the region annually and 700,000 people of them come to Burabai.

“This area is richly endowed with nature, therefore we are obliged to develop tourism here. The region has three national parks, including Kokshetau, Burabai and Buyratau, and Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve. Akkol does not concede to other local resorts, but it still requires a lot of work. The project is important for the region because it will allow to develop near-capital tourism, create new jobs, attract investment and increase tax revenues to the budget,” said Podgurskiy.

Akkol district’s akim (Governor) Yuri Kurushin, who also attended the event, said the area has tourist potential. “We will support such projects as they contribute to the region’s development and the city’s obtaining the status of a cultural city. We plan to digitize all new projects and include tourist routes in the database,” Kurushin added.

The experts forecast a third of the district’s citizens to be employed in the tourism field by 2030.