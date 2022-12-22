Kazatompom Completes Delivery of Uranium to Western Market Via Middle Corridor

ASTANA – The Kazatomprom national atomic company has completed a physical delivery of natural uranium to Western markets via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the so-called Middle corridor, reported the Kazatomprom press service on Dec. 20.

The delivery, which included Kazatomprom and Turkistan-based JV Inkai-owned uranium, arrived at a Canadian port.

The company has been using the TITR as an alternative route for delivering Kazatomprom’s material to western customers since 2018.

Kazatomprom continues to monitor the growing list of sanctions on Russia and the potential impact they could have on the transportation of products through Russian territory. To date, there are no restrictions on the company’s activities related to the supply of its products to customers worldwide.