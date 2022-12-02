Kazakhstan’s David Charlin to Compete at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Armenia

ASTANA – David Charlin, a 12-year-old Almaty resident, will represent Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Yerevan on Dec. 11, reported Khabar TV channel on Nov. 30.

At the Junior Eurovision, he will perform a new song, “Jer-ana” (Mother Earth).

Children from 16 countries will participate in the competition, including Albania, Armenia, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malta, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

The Khabar TV channel will broadcast live the Junior Eurovision 2022 Grand Final at 9 p.m. Astana time on Dec. 11.

Kazakh artists have participated in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest since 2018, with Daneliya Tuleshova coming sixth with the song “Ozine Sen” (Believe In Yourself!).

The most recent participants, Beknur Zhanibekuly and Alinur Khamzin came eighth with the song “Ertegi Alemi” (The World of Fairytales) in 2021. In 2020, Karakat Bashanova won second place with her spectacular and emotional performance of the song “Forever,” which she dedicated to her deceased father.