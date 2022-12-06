Kazakhstan Marks International Volunteer Day, 42 Organizations Receive Volunteer of Year Award

ASTANA – Volunteers from 42 organizations, including volunteers from Uzbekistan, received the Volunteer of the Year award during Dec. 5 ceremony in Astana, marking International Volunteer Day, reported the Central Communications Service.

“The volunteer sector in the country is developing rapidly. Volunteering is becoming increasingly popular among citizens and organizations. The breadth of current initiatives and projects involving volunteers is expanding,” said Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali during his opening speech.

According to Kydyrali, the number of volunteer organizations in the last two years has increased from 224 to almost 700, while the number of participants has grown from 50,000 to 200,000.

According to the minister, adopting strategic documents and introducing changes to legislation will give impetus to the development of this sphere. The ministry is working with the Kazakhstan office of the United Nations (UN) Volunteers on implementing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish the International Year of Volunteer Mobilization, discussed at the 75 UN General Assembly.

Acting UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Arthur Van Diesen highlighted the country’s achievements in the volunteer sphere in his speech. The UN Development Program (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative Sukhrob Khojimatov thanked the Kazakh side for their contribution.