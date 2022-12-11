Kazakh Instagrammer Wows Users With Stunning Video of Ice-Covered Caspian Sea

ASTANA – The Caspian Sea, located in the Mangystau Region, once again amazed Instagram users with its stunning view. Aktau resident Azamat Sarsenbayev, author of numerous videos featuring Kazakhstan’s nature, published a video of the sea partially covered with ice on Dec. 5.

“The frosts hit especially hard this year. Even the Caspian Sea is powerless to resist the winter,” wrote Sarsenbayev below the video.

The Caspian Sea is technically a lake, although due to its vastness (approximately 390,000 square kilometers), it is frequently referred to as the world’s largest lake or a full-fledged sea. The Caspian Sea borders Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Turkmenistan and washes Kazakhstan’s western part.