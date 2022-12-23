Foreign Direct Investments in Kazakhstan Grow by 28 Percent

By Staff Report in Business on 23 December 2022

ASTANA – Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Kazakhstan reached $14.5 billion in the first six months of this year, a 28 percent increase over the same period last year, said Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov at a press briefing at the Central Communication Service on Dec. 22.

Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov conducting a briefing on Dec. 22. Photo credit: Central Communication Service.

Aidarov noted that this year’s main task was to preserve the level of FDI amid the January events, supply disruptions, and the overall geopolitical situation. According to him, the growth in investments indicates the positive attitude of investors toward the country.

“According to the International Monetary Fund, world economic growth will slow down from 6 percent last year to 3.2 percent this year. In 2023 it may be only 2.7 percent. All this affects investment flows, forecasts, and investor sentiment. But, despite all these impediments to the investment climate in our country, last year we managed to reach the pre-pandemic level of investment, attracting $23.7 billion,” Aidarov said.

He also mentioned the Nationwide Pool of Investment Projects, where investors can see a list of projects being implemented in Kazakhstan and take part in them if they want to. This year, 191 projects worth 2.3 trillion tenge (US$5 billion) should have been launched, of which 156 projects have already been commissioned.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »