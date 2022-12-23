Foreign Direct Investments in Kazakhstan Grow by 28 Percent

ASTANA – Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Kazakhstan reached $14.5 billion in the first six months of this year, a 28 percent increase over the same period last year, said Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov at a press briefing at the Central Communication Service on Dec. 22.

Aidarov noted that this year’s main task was to preserve the level of FDI amid the January events, supply disruptions, and the overall geopolitical situation. According to him, the growth in investments indicates the positive attitude of investors toward the country.

“According to the International Monetary Fund, world economic growth will slow down from 6 percent last year to 3.2 percent this year. In 2023 it may be only 2.7 percent. All this affects investment flows, forecasts, and investor sentiment. But, despite all these impediments to the investment climate in our country, last year we managed to reach the pre-pandemic level of investment, attracting $23.7 billion,” Aidarov said.

He also mentioned the Nationwide Pool of Investment Projects, where investors can see a list of projects being implemented in Kazakhstan and take part in them if they want to. This year, 191 projects worth 2.3 trillion tenge (US$5 billion) should have been launched, of which 156 projects have already been commissioned.