FlyDubai to Launch Additional Astana-Dubai Flights

ASTANA – The FlyDubai Airlines plans to operate an additional ten flights on the Astana-Dubai and Almaty-Dubai routes from Dec. 29 to Jan. 14 next year, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure on Dec. 28. The flights will be operated on B-737 type aircraft.

“The Civil Aviation Committee and the aviation authorities of the UAE decided to increase the number of flights to the UAE for the period of holidays and vacations to reduce the cost of air tickets,” said the report.

The increased number of flights contributes to developing trade and economic cooperation between the countries.