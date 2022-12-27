DAZN Names Golovkin’s Fight Among Top Five Bouts of 2022

ASTANA – DAZN international sports streaming service listed Gennady Golovkin’s fight with Japanese boxer Ryota Murata among the top five fights of 2022, releasing a YouTube video with highlights.

Golovkin, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) middleweight champion, beat Murata, the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super middleweight champion, in the ninth round at the middleweight unification professional boxing match that took place in Saitama, Japan on Apr. 9.

The remaining “monumental bouts” of 2022 included fights between Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol, and Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez III.