Astana Hosts The Islamic Organization For Food Security Forum Dedicated to African Initiative

ASTANA – The Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) presented the work accomplished in 2022 and reported on the primary outcomes of the Year of Africa at the Dec. 12 IOFS Day in Astana, reported the IOFS’s press service.

The diplomatic corps, experts from more than 20 countries, and representatives of the international media participated in the forum.

General Director of IOFS Yerlan Baidaulet urged all member states and international organizations to partner in implementing the Africa Food Security Initiative (AFSI), which is the result of the resounding success of the IOFS Year of Africa in 2022.

“IOFS will continue to support Africa’s commitment to a sustainable food system through its projects and programs. I hope we will succeed, and I firmly believe our efforts will be more effective with your support,” he said in the welcoming remarks.

The forum participants noted the position of IOFS as a critical platform for coordinating all flows of food security programs in the countries of the Islamic world. According to the guests of the forum, the young organization has great potential and provides a timely response to the growing global challenges of the food crisis worldwide.

According to the Chairman of the IOFS Executive Board, Masoud Jarallah Al-Marri, the IOFS objective is to provide adequate, healthy, and balanced nutrition and increase the capacity related to obtaining it at the reasonable cost and the required quality to achieve sustainable development, social stability, and a decent life for all Islamic peoples.

“This comes in light of the current situation and the recurring crises that threaten food security in the countries of the world in general and Islamic countries in particular, which requires more concerted efforts and capacity building to strengthen the food security system to enable it to withstand these challenges,” he said

Throughout the year, the IOFS worked with African governments and other partners to develop the African agricultural sector and implement its strategic programs. The IOFS extended its gratitude and recognition to the partners who have worked in various venues for the benefit of African member states with the IOFS.