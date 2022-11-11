Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan, UK Reaches $1.45 Billion in Nine Months This Year

ASTANA – The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom (UK) grew by 61 percent reaching $1.45 billion in the first nine months of 2022, said Chair of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Investment Committee Ardak Zebeshev at a Nov. 9 Kazakhstan Investment Forum in London, reported the Kazakh Invest national company.

According to Zebeshev, the UK has invested over $20 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy over the last 30 years.

As of Oct. 1, some 575 British companies operate in the oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, financial services, high technology, and agriculture sectors in Kazakhstan.

During his visit to London, Zebeshev met with the management of the Sturgeon Capital investment company, One Web telecoms company, and Hive Energy, a company offering large-scale sustainable green energy solutions, to discuss further cooperation in Kazakhstan.