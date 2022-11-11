Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan, UK Reaches $1.45 Billion in Nine Months This Year

By Staff Report in Business on 11 November 2022

ASTANA – The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom (UK) grew by 61 percent reaching $1.45 billion in the first nine months of 2022, said Chair of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Investment Committee Ardak Zebeshev at a Nov. 9 Kazakhstan Investment Forum in London, reported the Kazakh Invest national company.

Chair of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Investment Committee Ardak Zebeshev (furthest to the right) spoke about positive trend in trade between the countries this year. Photo credit: Kazakh Invest

According to Zebeshev, the UK has invested over $20 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy over the last 30 years.

As of Oct. 1, some 575 British companies operate in the oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, financial services, high technology, and agriculture sectors in Kazakhstan.

During his visit to London, Zebeshev met with the management of the Sturgeon Capital investment company, One Web telecoms company, and Hive Energy, a company offering large-scale sustainable green energy solutions, to discuss further cooperation in Kazakhstan.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »