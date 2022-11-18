Three Organizations to Take Exit Polls on Presidential Election Day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Three organizations will take exit polls outside polling stations during the Nov. 20 presidential election, reported the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Nov. 14.

These are the Amanat Party’s Public Policy Institute, Institute for Comprehensive Social Research, and Open Society International Institute for Regional Studies.

“The remaining four – Qogamdyq Pikir (public opinion) Research Institute, Youth Scientific Research Center, Institute for Democracy Research Association, and DAMU Research Group announced they will conduct public opinion polls by calling, conducting face-to-face interviews and using an online platform,” said CEC Chair Nurlan Abdirov.

According to the country’s law, conducting public opinion polls on the premises of polling stations on the day of the election is prohibited. The organizations cannot publish the results five days before and on election day.

The organizations usually announce their results immediately after the closure of polling stations across the country.