President Tokayev Highlights Kazakhstan’s Open Foreign Policy, Receives Credentials from Newly Appointed Ambassadors

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s pursuit of a peaceful and open foreign policy to strengthen ties with other countries during a Nov. 14 ceremony of receiving credentials from newly appointed ambassadors, reported the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev congratulated United States envoy Daniel Nathan Rosenblum, Moldovan envoy Lilian Darii and Sierra Leone envoy Mohamed Yongawo on starting their official mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence their professional experience and diligent effort will help advance bilateral cooperation.

Daniel Nathan Rosenblum replaced William Moser as the U.S. ambassador. Before arriving in Kazakhstan, Rosenblum served as the ambassador to Uzbekistan.

“The US is proud to have been the first country to recognize Kazakhstan as an independent country. In more than 30 years of our partnership, we have shared goals of building a secure and prosperous region, working towards a more peaceful world and upholding principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter,” said Rosenblum.

He emphasized the U.S. commitment to building economic cooperation and deepening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Sierra Leone’s ambassador Mohamed Yongawo previously served as Sierra Leone National Party Regional Chair and as ambassador to Russia.

“I believe Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone have a great future. We have similar backgrounds. We share the Islamic culture. We could cooperate in several areas and we look forward to a productive relationship between Sierra Leone and Kazakhstan,” said Yongawo in his speech following the credentials ceremony.

Lilian Darii presented his credentials as Moldova’s ambassador. Before arriving in Kazakhstan, he served as ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and Russia.

“Our countries have developed friendly relations. I think there is a big potential for their further strengthening, increasing trade turnover, and building up economic ties. We share mutual understanding regarding international agenda and support each other in international organizations,” said Darii.