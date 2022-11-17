Kazakhstan to Create National Council for Science and Technology

ASTANA – The National Council for Science and Technology will be established in Kazakhstan, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his meeting with the public in Almaty on Nov. 16, reported the Akorda press service.

“We frequently discuss the integration of science and production; however, we lack such interaction. Unfortunately, we must acknowledge this. Domestic production necessitates scientific advances and breakthroughs. Our scientists’ efforts should contribute to producing high-quality products while increasing production efficiency. Only in this manner can economic development be realized. In this regard, I made another important decision – to establish the National Council for Science and Technology under the President,” Tokayev said.

The council, which will include the country’s recognized scientists, is supposed to determine state policy priorities in science and technology.

“The Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education should organize the relevant work. This work will be under my special control,” the President said.