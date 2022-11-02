Kazakh Prime Minister Calls on SCO Members to Ensure Food Security and Develop Transport Corridors

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov highlighted the significance of combining efforts to ensure food security and develop transport corridors at the 21 meeting of the Heads of Government Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states held online on Nov. 1, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to the food security cause by using its agricultural potential. Developing a breeding and seed production cooperation program could become a stepping stone. This will give impetus to agricultural development, allow the scientific breeding centers of our countries to cooperate, and ultimately have a beneficial effect on ensuring food security,” said Alikhan Smailov.

He also called for cooperation in developing transport corridors highlighting the potential of the Aktau port and the Trans Caspian International Transport Route. He said the Aktau port could become a hub along the India – Persian Gulf – Iran – Kazakhstan – Russia route. At the same time, the Trans Capsian Route can ensure transit flows between Europe, Central Asia, and China.

Smailov also advocated for paying more attention to removing trade barriers and adopting uniform technical regulations. He called on countries to adhere to the Plan for the Development of Intra-Regional Trade for 2023-2025 adopted at the SCO Samarkand Summit in September. To boost trade further, he stressed the importance of involving banks and development institutions of the member states in financing trade transactions and export operations.

According to last year’s results, the economic growth rates of the member states ranged from 4 to 9 percent, and the total trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the SCO countries increased by 22 percent, reaching nearly $51 billion.