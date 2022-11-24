Kazakh Delegation Shares Expertises and Experience in Building Tolerant Society at UN Alliance of Civilizations

ASTANA – First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov highlighted Kazakhstan’s experience building a tolerant society and adhering to a unique model of interfaith dialogue at the ninth Global Forum of the United Nations (UN) Alliance of Civilizations on Nov. 22-23, reported Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The forum participants also discussed Kazakhstan’s initiative – the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions – and its seventh meeting in September in Astana.

Umarov stressed that understanding the value of joint efforts by the entire global community is crucial in promoting inter-religious, inter-cultural, and inter-civilization dialogue.

He discussed bilateral cooperation with High Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Burita, Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Hina Khar, and Secretary General of the Muslim Elders Council Mohamed Abdelsalam.

They congratulated Kazakhstan on the past elections, noting that “the people of Kazakhstan voted for progress and stability.”

The ninth Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, chaired by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, gathered more than 1,000 delegates from 95 countries, including 44 European, African, and Middle Eastern foreign ministers.